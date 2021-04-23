UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 COVID-19 Patients Killed In Major Blaze At Mumbai Hospital - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

At Least 13 COVID-19 Patients Killed in Major Blaze at Mumbai Hospital - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) A major fire broke out at a hospital for treating coronavirus patients in a Mumbai suburb, claiming the lives of 13 people, local media reported on Friday.

According to preliminary data, the fire occurred in the intensive care unit of the Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 care hospital at around 3:00 a.m. local time on Friday (21:30 GMT on Thursday) and was reportedly preceded by an explosion in the air conditioning unit, the Mumbai Mirror newspaper reported.

The victims are eight men and five women, the newspaper reported, adding that 21 patients, including those in critical condition, were transported to another hospital.

The blaze was extinguished in a few hours, with cooling operations currently underway.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to establish the cause of the inflammation.

The incident took place about a month after 10 people died in a fire in a COVID-19 ward located on the top floor of a shopping center in Mumbai, where over 70 COVID-19 patients were reportedly receiving treatment.

Related Topics

Mumbai Fire Died Women Media Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

11 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

10 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

10 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.