At Least 13 Dead, 16 Missing as Typhoon Lekima Makes Landfall in China - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:14 PM

At least 13 people have been killed and 16 have gone missing as powerful typhoon Lekima made landfall in eastern China, CCTV reported on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 13 people have been killed and 16 have gone missing as powerful typhoon Lekima made landfall in eastern China, CCTV reported on Saturday.

The ninth typhoon to strike China this year reached the Zhejiang province late on Friday. China's meteorological service announced a red alert level over the typhoon.

Meteorologists warned that Lekima would bring strong winds, rainfall and flooding to China's southeastern regions.

Over 3 million people are currently residing in the affected areas. The typhoon has already destroyed over 200 buildings and damaged another 3,200.

All in all, the Chinese authorities evacuated over 1 million people over the typhoon. About 250,000 of them were evacuated from Shanghai, the country's biggest city and the world's financial hub.

