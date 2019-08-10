At least 13 dead, 16 missing as Typhoon Lekima hits China: TV

(@imziishan)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 16 others missing in a landslide after Typhoon Lekima hit eastern China, national television reported Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in the municipality of Wenzhou, which was in the path of the storm as it made landfall overnight, CCTV said.