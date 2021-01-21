UrduPoint.com
At Least 13 Dead In Baghdad Suicide Attack: Military

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:52 PM

At least 13 people were killed in a rare twin suicide bombing in a commercial district of Baghdad on Thursday, Iraq's joint operations command said, rupturing months of relative calm

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed in a rare twin suicide bombing in a commercial district of Baghdad on Thursday, Iraq's joint operations command said, rupturing months of relative calm.

Another 19 people were wounded, it added, calling it a "preliminary toll."Medical sources told AFP they feared the death toll could be twice as high as officially announced. The health ministry said it had mobilised medics across the capital to respond to the deadly attack.

