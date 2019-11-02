At Least 13 Dead In Car Bomb In Syrian Border Town: Ankara
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:50 PM
At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said
Turkey's defence ministry said 13 civilians were killed and another 20 people injured in the attack, which it blamed on Kurdish fighters.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported the deaths of 14 civilians and Turkish-backed rebels in the explosion.