At Least 13 Dead In Car Bomb In Syrian Border Town: Ankara

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:50 PM

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syrian border town: Ankara

At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in the Syrian border town of Tal Abyad controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said.

Turkey's defence ministry said 13 civilians were killed and another 20 people injured in the attack, which it blamed on Kurdish fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights meanwhile reported the deaths of 14 civilians and Turkish-backed rebels in the explosion.

