At Least 13 Dead In New Massacre Near East DR Congo's Beni: Local Govt, UN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

At least 13 dead in new massacre near east DR Congo's Beni: local govt, UN

At least 13 people were killed in a new massacre near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, blamed on a notorious militia, a local official and a UN source said

Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 13 people were killed in a new massacre near the eastern DR Congo city of Beni, blamed on a notorious militia, a local official and a UN source said.

"We have the figure of 13 killed at dawn," a spokesman for the UN mission in the country, MONUSCO, told AFP, while local administrator Donat Kibwana said by telephone that 14 bodies had arrived at a morgue north of the city.

