At Least 13 Killed, Dozens Injured in Bus Accident in Nepalese Mountains - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured in a bus accident in a mountainous area in central Nepal on Sunday, media reported, citing police.

According to The Himalayan Times, the bus skidded off the road and fell down from about 500-meter height in Sindhupalchowk district.

The bus was carrying pilgrims after visiting Kalinchowk Temple. The police said that the number of casualties was likely to increase. Local residents have joined the rescue operation and those injured are being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Th bus driver reportedly left the site of the incident, while his assistant was severely injured.