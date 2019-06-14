At Least 13 Killed in Dust Storm in Northern India - Reports

At least 13 people have died in a severe dust storm in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, local media reported on Friday, citing a state relief commissioner's office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) At least 13 people have died in a severe dust storm in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, local media reported on Friday, citing a state relief commissioner's office.

The storm struck Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, damaging 93 houses across the state, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Four deaths were reported in Siddhartha Nagar district, three in Deoria and two in Ballia, according to the media outlet.

On June 7, dust storm and lightning in Uttar Pradesh claimed at least 26 lives and left almost 60 injured.