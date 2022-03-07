At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian industrial bakery: rescuers

At least 13 people were killed on Monday when shelling hit an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometres west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services said

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed on Monday when shelling hit an industrial bakery in Makariv, around 50 kilometres west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, Ukrainian rescue services said.

Rescuers posted a message on Telegram saying around 30 people were within the area of the bakery at the moment of the shelling. The message was deleted shortly afterwards with no further details provided.