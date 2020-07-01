At Least 13 People Arrested in Seattle as Officers Clear Protest Zone - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Law enforcement officers in Seattle have arrested at least 13 people in the city's protest zone after moving to vacate the area on the orders of the mayor, the Seattle Police Department announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Police on scene continue to issue dispersal orders.

Officers have made approximately 10 arrests at this time. Anyone seeking to exit the area can still do so to the south, toward Pike Street," police said via Twitter before later adding: "Three additional arrests at 12/Pike."

The police also announced that an armed group was approaching law enforcement officers. They also warned that anyone who remains in the area is subject to arrest.