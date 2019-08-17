UrduPoint.com
At Least 13 People Injured In Fireworks Explosion In Southern France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

At Least 13 People Injured in Fireworks Explosion in Southern France - Reports

At least 13 people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a fireworks explosion during a fireworks show in the town of Collioure in southern France, local media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) At least 13 people have been injured, two of them seriously, in a fireworks explosion during a fireworks show in the town of Collioure in southern France, local media reported on Saturday.

A total of 80,000 people gathered in the town to watch the show late Friday when the incident happened, France Bleu newspaper reported.

Two seriously injured people were transported to the local Perpignan hospital.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the malfunction.

