At Least 13 People Killed in Kabul Airport Blast, Taliban Members Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least 13 people, including children, were killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a Taliban (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) spokesman.

There are casualties among members of the Taliban, the spokesman added.