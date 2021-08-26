UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

At Least 13 People Killed in Kabul Airport Blast, Taliban Members Injured - Reports

At least 13 people, including children, were killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a Taliban (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) At least 13 people, including children, were killed in the explosion at the Kabul airport, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a Taliban (recognized as terrorist group and banned in Russia) spokesman.

There are casualties among members of the Taliban, the spokesman added.

