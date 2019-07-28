At Least 13 People Wounded, 1 Killed in Bombing in Afghan Capital City of Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) At least 13 people were wounded and one was killed as a result of a bombing that occurred near the electoral office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's deputy Amrullah Saleh on an airport road in the country's capital of Kabul on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).

"13 wounded and one martyr have been evacuated by Kabul Ambulance. All the wounded patients have been receiving the required treatment," Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, wrote on twitter.

A source told Sputnik that a group of four militants stormed Saleh's electoral office following the explosion.

Later in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed that there was an attack on the electoral office building.

"A group of four militants has stormed the office of Afghanistan Green Trend on the airport road, one of four attackers has been gunned down and the fighting is ongoing in the areas," Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Rahimi added that special forces had been deployed on the site and the roads leading to the area were closed to traffic.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.