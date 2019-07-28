UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 People Wounded, 1 Killed In Bombing In Afghan Capital City Of Kabul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:20 PM

At Least 13 People Wounded, 1 Killed in Bombing in Afghan Capital City of Kabul

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) At least 13 people were wounded and one was killed as a result of a bombing that occurred near the electoral office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's deputy Amrullah Saleh on an airport road in the country's capital of Kabul on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Militants detonated an explosive laden vehicle at about 05:00 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).

"13 wounded and one martyr have been evacuated by Kabul Ambulance. All the wounded patients have been receiving the required treatment," Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, wrote on twitter.

A source told Sputnik that a group of four militants stormed Saleh's electoral office following the explosion.

Later in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed that there was an attack on the electoral office building.

"A group of four militants has stormed the office of Afghanistan Green Trend on the airport road, one of four attackers has been gunned down and the fighting is ongoing in the areas," Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

Rahimi added that special forces had been deployed on the site and the roads leading to the area were closed to traffic.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the bombing so far.

The attack came after electoral campaigns for the upcoming presidential election started earlier in the day. The vote is set to take place on September 28.

Related Topics

Election Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Interior Ministry Osama Bin Laden Vote Twitter Road Vehicle Traffic SITE September Sunday Ashraf Ghani All Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

21 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.