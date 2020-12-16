UrduPoint.com
At Least 13 Security Officers Killed In Clashes In Afghanistan's North - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Over a dozen Afghan security officers were killed and another five injured in fighting in the northern province of Baghlan, sources told Sputnik.

Sources at a provincial hospital in the region told Sputnik that at least 13 security personnel were killed in fighting following a militia attack on a checkpoint in the Wazirabad area.

Baghlan police spokesman Javed Basharat confirmed the fighting but did not give any details about the casualties.

The Taliban has not yet issued comments on the matter.

Violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the Taliban continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban launched in Qatar's capital of Doha in September.

