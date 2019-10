The Italian coastguard said Monday it had recovered the bodies of 13 women, some of them pregnant, after a boat carrying around 50 migrants capsized off Lampedusa

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Italian coastguard said Monday it had recovered the bodies of 13 women , some of them pregnant, after a boat carrying around 50 migrants capsized off Lampedusa.

Around a dozen people, reportedly including eight children and other pregnant women, are still missing after the small, overloaded boat capsized off the coast of the southern Italian island, the coastguard said.