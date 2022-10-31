UrduPoint.com

At Least 132 Dead Following Suspension Bridge Collapse In India - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 07:40 AM

At Least 132 Dead Following Suspension Bridge Collapse in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 130, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday.

More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday.

NDTV reported on Monday that at least 132 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed, while 177 people have been rescued. The search operation continues.

Late on Sunday, NDTV said that the death toll from the collapse stood at 91.

Related Topics

India Died Dam Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

16 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

22 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.