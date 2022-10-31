At Least 132 Dead Following Suspension Bridge Collapse in India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The death toll from the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in India's western state of Gujarat has surpassed 130, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The bridge, built over 140 years ago at the Machhu dam in the city of Morbi, was closed for the past two years and reopened after reconstruction on Wednesday.

More than 500 people, including children, were reportedly on the bridge when it collapsed on Sunday.

NDTV reported on Monday that at least 132 people died after the suspension bridge collapsed, while 177 people have been rescued. The search operation continues.

Late on Sunday, NDTV said that the death toll from the collapse stood at 91.