Open Menu

At Least 132 Dead In Nepal Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 10:00 AM

At least 132 dead in Nepal earthquake

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) At least 132 people were killed in an overnight earthquake that struck a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said Saturday, as security forces rushed to assist with rescue efforts.

The 5.6-magnitude quake hit the far west of the Himalayan country late Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep.

Videos and photos posted on social media showed locals digging through rubble in the dark to pull survivors from the wreckage of collapsed homes and buildings.

Mud houses were flattened or damaged as survivors crouched outside for safety, the sirens of emergency vehicles wailing.

The quake was felt as far away as India's capital New Delhi, nearly 500 km from the epicentre, 42 km south of Jumla.

"Ninety-two people died in Jajarkot and 40 in Rukum," home ministry spokesman Narayan Prasad Bhattarai told AFP, referring to the two districts hit worst by the quake.

National police spokesman Kuber Kathayat said that authorities had tallied more than 100 others injured across both districts.

Security forces have been deployed to assist with search and rescue operations, Karnali Province police spokesman Gopal Chandra Bhattarai told AFP.

"The remoteness of the districts makes it difficult for information to get through," he added.

"Some roads had been blocked by damage, but we are trying to reach the area through alternate routes."

The district hospital was packed with residents bringing in injured victims.

- 'Human and physical damages' -

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived at the site of the quake on Saturday after expressing "his deep sorrow over the human and physical damage caused by the earthquake".

In neighbouring India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

Nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.

It damaged or destroyed nearly 8,000 schools, leaving almost one million children without classrooms.

Hundreds of monuments and royal palaces -- including the Kathmandu Valley's UNESCO World Heritage sites -- that had drawn visitors from around the world were destroyed, in a major blow to tourism.

Six people died in November last year when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Doti district, near Jajarkot.

Indian social media users reported feeling Friday's quake in the northern cities of Lucknow and Patna.

It was followed several hours later by an aftershock in the same area with a 4.0 magnitude, USGS said.

Related Topics

India Injured Earthquake Prime Minister World Police Social Media Narendra Modi Vehicles Died Lucknow Patna New Delhi Jumla Kathmandu Same Nepal SITE November 2015 All From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

34 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

10 hours ago
 Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

10 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

11 hours ago
Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

11 hours ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

11 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

11 hours ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

11 hours ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

11 hours ago
 US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besie ..

US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City

11 hours ago

More Stories From World