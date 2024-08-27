Open Menu

At Least 132 Killed In Sudan Flooding: Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) At least 132 people have died in war-torn Sudan as a result of flooding and heavy rains this year, the health ministry said Monday.

The country has experienced an intense rainy season since last month, with intermittent torrential flooding mainly in the country's north and east.

"The total number of affected states is 10, while the number of affected families rose to 31,666 families and individuals to 129,650," it said in a statement.

"The total number of deaths reached 132."

While flooding takes place annually in Sudan, the impact is expected to be worse this year after more than 16 months of fighting between rival generals which has pushed millions of displaced people into flood zones.

Some 12,420 homes have completely collapsed and 11,472 others partially collapsed due to the rains, according to the ministry, which said most of the damage is in Sudan's Northern and River Nile states.

Intense rain on Saturday flooded the Arbaat area north of the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, causing the Arbaat Dam to collapse and wash away entire villages.

"The torrent swept away houses and animals... people went up to the mountains to protect themselves," said Issa Adroub, a resident of the area.

The reservoir is an important source of water for Port Sudan, where officials relocated to after war broke out in Khartoum.

Local volunteers helping with relief efforts told AFP that "13 people have been found dead, including women and children, and the search is ongoing for 210 missing persons."

They reported that the deluge of water completely washed away 20 villages and damaged 50 others. The rain is unusual for this time of year, with the region usually experiencing rainfall in November and March.

Sudanese authorities and the United Nations have reported a surge in cholera cases amid the downpours.

The World Health Organization earlier in August said Sudan had had at least 11,327 cholera cases, 316 of them deadly, since June 2023.

Sudan's Health Minister Haitham Ibrahim said "climatic conditions and water contamination" were behind the epidemic.

War has raged in the country since April 2023 between the Sudanese army, under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which are commanded by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including the targeting of civilians and looting or obstructing humanitarian aid.

