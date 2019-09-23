At Least 132 People Injured, 500 Buildings Damaged Due to Quakes in Albania - Reports

At least 132 people were injured and some 500 buildings were partially or completely destroyed as a result of an earthquake and a series of aftershocks that hit Albania over the weekend, local media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least 132 people were injured and some 500 buildings were partially or completely destroyed as a result of an earthquake and a series of aftershocks that hit Albania over the weekend, local media reported on Monday.

The first tremor was recorded on Saturday at 14:04 GMT and reached a magnitude of 6.0. The epicenter was located 6 kilometers (4 miles) north of the port city of Durres at a depth of 10 kilometers. A 5.3 magnitude tremor followed 11 minutes later, with three more aftershocks reaching magnitudes that ranged from 3.1 to 4.1. Weaker tremors continued throughout Sunday night.

According to emergency staff, as quoted by the Albanian Daily news website, 132 people sustained a variety of injuries and sought medical help. Thirty-five houses were completely destroyed and 420 partially damaged, while 10 commercial enterprises and three residential complexes were also damaged.

Some European Union officials expressed their willingness to help Albania recover from the quake.

"In these difficult hours, we stand with the Albanian people. Our thoughts are with those who have been injured or lost their homes. Europe is ready to assist in the recovery and reconstruction," EU Parliament President David Sassoli wrote on Twitter.

Two schools were destroyed and 38 damaged during the incidents, and on Monday, Albanian children did not attend classes. Albanian President Ilir Meta called on the public to remain calm as fake reports regarding the possibility of new tremors occurring forced hundreds of people to sleep in the streets of Tirana and Durres over the night.