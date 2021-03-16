UrduPoint.com
At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed In Myanmar - UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:44 AM

At least 138 protesters have been killed in the ongoing violence in Myanmar around the February 1 military coup, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 138 protesters have been killed in the ongoing violence in Myanmar around the February 1 military coup, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"According to the UN Human Rights Office, to date, at least 138 peaceful protesters, including women and children, have been killed in the violence since February 1," Dujarric said.

The spokesman said the number includes 38 people killed on Sunday, the majority in the Hlaing Thayer area of Yangon, and 18 people who were killed a day before.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the violence against the peaceful protesters and the violations of the most basic human rights in Myanmar, Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General renews his call on the international community, including regional actors, to come together in solidarity with the people of Myanmar and their democratic aspirations," the spokesman added.

Last week, all members states at the UN Security Council issued a statement in which they strongly condemned the crackdown by Myanmar's military against peaceful protesters.

