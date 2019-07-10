UrduPoint.com
At Least 13Mln Palestinians Reside In West Bank, Gaza, Across Globe - Statistics

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:01 PM

The population of Palestinians is about 13 million across the globe, with about 5 million living in the West Bank and the Gaza strip, according to data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) released on Wednesday, a day before the International Population Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The population of Palestinians is about 13 million across the globe, with about 5 million living in the West Bank and the Gaza strip, according to data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) released on Wednesday, a day before the International Population Day.

"Based on estimates prepared by PCBS There are about 13 million Palestinians in the world, of whom about 5 million in the State of Palestine in mid 2019; 2.53 million males and 2.45 million females," the report said.

Among these five million people, about 3 million live in the West Bank and 2 million reside in the Gaza strip, according to the data. In addition, the density of the population in the Gaza strip is generally high.

The report also revealed that the poverty percentage among the Palestinian population was 29 percent in 2017.

The highest percent of poverty was recorded in Gaza - at least 53 percent. Also, at least 17 percent of Palestinians suffered from extreme poverty.

The poverty in the West Bank and the Gaza strip is rooted in the tensions that repeatedly flare up in these two regions between the Israeli forces and Palestinians. Israel repeatedly insists that it detects rockets from Gaza, allegedly fired by Hamas militants.

The recent spike of violence took place in May this year. Back then the Israeli military said that they detected dozens of rockets fired from Gaza and responded by hitting Hamas and other terrorist targets. The violence resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and several Israelis. Most of the victims were civilians.

