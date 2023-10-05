Open Menu

At Least 14 Dead, 102 Missing In India Glacial Lake Burst

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 04:10 PM

At least 14 dead, 102 missing in India glacial lake burst

Guwahati, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Indian rescue teams searched on Thursday for 102 people missing after a devastating flash flood triggered by a high-altitude glacial lake burst killed at least 14, officials said.

Violent flooding from glacier lakes dammed by loose rock has become more frequent as global temperatures rise and ice melts, with climate scientists warning it poses an increasing danger across the wider Himalayan mountain range.

"The number of human lives lost is 14 so far, and the number of missing is 102," Prabhakar Rai, director of the Sikkim state disaster management authority, told AFP a day after a wall of water rushed down the mountainous valley in northeastern India.

Authorities said roads had been "severely" damaged and 14 bridges had been washed away.

Rescuers were battling to help those hit by the flood, with communications cut across large areas, and 25 relief camps set up for those forced to flee their homes.

"Floodwaters have caused havoc in four districts of the state, sweeping away people, roads, bridges," Himanshu Tiwari, an Indian Army spokesman, told AFP.

Twenty-two soldiers are among the missing, the army said. One previously missing soldier was rescued.

The army was working to reestablish telephone connections and provide "medical aid to tourists and locals stranded", it said in a statement.

The water surge came after intense rainfall burst the high-altitude Lhonak Lake, which sits at the base of a glacier in peaks surrounding the world's third-highest mountain, Kangchenjunga.

Himalayan glaciers are melting faster than ever due to climate change, exposing communities to unpredictable and costly disasters, according to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) research group.

Related Topics

India World Army Flood Water From

Recent Stories

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 202 ..

Organising committee of ICA Congress Abu Dhabi 2023 announces &#039;Congress You ..

30 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congr ..

Mansour bin Zayed: UAE&#039;s hosting of ICA Congress demonstrates its role in p ..

60 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to ..

ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

60 minutes ago
 Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted ..

Operation against illegal immigrants not targeted against any particular nationa ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first agains ..

World Cup 2023: Blackcaps opt to bowl first against England

2 hours ago
 French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable e ..

French innovators sets benchmark for sustainable energy path at ADIPEC 2023

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Ze ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 01 England Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainab ..

Masdar, Boeing join forces to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel industry in U ..

3 hours ago
 Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abd ..

Teachers are cornerstone of national progress: Abdullah bin Zayed pays tribute o ..

4 hours ago
 LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

LHC invalidates federal sugar price notification

4 hours ago
 Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives ..

Apex Committee of SIFC reviews various initiatives for Pakistan’s economic rec ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quit ..

Usman Dar blames Imran Khan for May 9 events, quits PTI and politics

4 hours ago

More Stories From World