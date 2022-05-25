At Least 14 Dead in Texas Elementary School Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) At least 14 people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, ABC news reported.

The report said the shooting took place in Uvalde, Texas, which is a predominantly Hispanic community that has been going through immigration issues, however, the gunman's motive is unknown at this time.

The gunman is dead, according to the report.