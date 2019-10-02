UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 Gold Diggers Die As Result Of Quarry Collapse In DR Congo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:00 PM

At Least 14 Gold Diggers Die as Result of Quarry Collapse in DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) At least 14 people died due to the collapse of a gold quarry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, national media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the eastern province of Maniema, the Actualite newspaper reported, citing authorities.

At least three people were also injured as a result of the collapse. The search and rescue operation is under way and the number of victims may further rise.

The gold diggers reportedly developed the quarry on their own initiative.

