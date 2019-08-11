UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 Injured As Muslim Worshipers, Israeli Police Clash On Temple Mount - Medics

Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:10 PM

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) At least 14 people have been injured as clashes erupted on the Temple Mount holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem between the Muslim worshipers and Israeli police officers, Palestine Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Al Fuqaha told Sputnik on Sunday.

The clashes erupted due to religious tensions over the junction of Muslim and Jewish holy days. This Sunday, Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," an Islamic holiday marking the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Also on Sunday, Jews mourn the destruction of the temples that once stood on the Temple Mount.

"Our ambulance teams delivered 14 people injured in the clashes near Al-Aqsa Mosque [located on top of the Temple Mount] to the hospitals in Jerusalem," Al Fuqaha said.

In the meantime, Israeli police said that four officers received light injuries during clashes which were attended by "thousands" of people." According to police, the crowds were throwing stones and chairs at them and used "nationalist slogans."

Officers responded with tear gas, Israeli media said.

Al Aqsa mosque, which is situated close to both Christian and Jewish holy sites, has been the flashpoint in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The mosque is part of the Temple Mount area, which has repeatedly seen confrontations in recent years between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli servicemen, resulting in injuries and casualties.

