BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) A car collided with a group of two-wheelers in the city of Handan, located in China's northeastern province of Hebei, leaving 14 people injured, Chinese media reported on Sunday.

According to a video published by Chinese broadcaster CCTV, a car drove at speed into a group of people on bikes.

Those injured were taken to the hospital, the broadcaster added.

The driver was detained at the scene and the causes of the accident are being investigated, the broadcaster said.