At Least 14 Injured In Catalonia Bell Tower Blast - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:08 PM

At least 14 people were hurt after a bell tower exploded on Monday during a fest in a Catalan municipality of Centelles north of Barcelona, local authorities said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) At least 14 people were hurt after a bell tower exploded on Monday during a fest in a Catalan municipality of Centelles north of Barcelona, local authorities said.

"At least 14 people with burns of varying severity in the explosion of #Centelles," the Catalan Health Ministry tweeted, adding that three people were in serious condition.

The Fire Department said the blast could have been caused by gun powder that was stored in the bell tower. The structure did not collapse but the traditional Pine Festival was called off.

