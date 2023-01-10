UrduPoint.com

At Least 14 Journalists Attacked During Protests In Brazil - Federal Journalist Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Number of journalists that were attacked while covering the protests that broke out in Brazil has increased to 14, the Union of Journalists of the federal district of the country said.

"The Union of Journalists of the Federal District received reports about 14 media employees who were attacked... on Sunday," the statement said.

Among the injured journalists are employees of such media outlets as the Washington Post, Anadolu, Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP), many of which had their equipment stolen.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings on the evening the same day, and arrested over 400 people.

Security forces in Brasilia on Monday launched an operation to disperse a protest camp located near the headquarters of the Brazilian armed forces.

