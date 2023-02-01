MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) A fire at a multi-story building in the city of Dhanbad in India's Jharkhand state has killed at least 14 people, including ten women and three children, and injured 11, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh said on Tuesday.

"The death toll is 14 at present and 11 people are under treatment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the secretary told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

According to the official, the blaze broke out on Tuesday evening on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area. Some 40 fire engines have been dispatched to put out the fire.

The media also cited former chief minister Babulal Marandi as saying that at least 50 people are still trapped in the building.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences for deaths and injuries.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi," Modi's office quoted him on Twitter.

The office added that the next of kin of each deceased would be given 200,000 rupees ($2,445), and those injured would be given 50,000 rupees from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.