At Least 14 Killed As Mortars Hit Afghan Market: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

At least 14 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a busy market in northern Afghanistan was hit by mortar fire, officials said Saturday.

Kabul, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 14 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a busy market in northern Afghanistan was hit by mortar fire, officials said Saturday.

Several Taliban shells hit the market Friday morning in the Khwaja Sabz Posh district of Faryab province, according to Hanif Rezaee, an Afghan army spokesman.

"Fourteen civilians were killed and 40 -- including women and children -- were wounded," Rezaee told AFP.

He said the Taliban had been trying to hit an army checkpoint near the market. The insurgent group did not immediately comment.

Naem Musamim, Faryab's public health director, said 14 bodies and 39 wounded people including four children had been taken to local hospitals.

Some victims with critical injuries were airlifted to hospitals in Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province.

