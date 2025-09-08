Open Menu

At Least 14 Killed As Nepal Protests Against Social Media Ban Turn Violent

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:24 PM

Thousands of students and young people gathered outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, where some attempted to break through barricades and enter compound

KATHMANDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 8th, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes during youth-led demonstrations against a government ban on social media platforms in Nepal, foreign news agencies reported on Monday.

Thousands of students and young people gathered outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, where some attempted to break through barricades and enter the compound.

Security forces responded with tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

Eyewitnesses accused police of opening live fire, leaving several protesters wounded.

According to Nepal’s state television, more than 50 people were injured in the protests, though officials have not confirmed the reported deaths and injuries.

Parliamentary spokesperson Ekram Giri said that while some demonstrators managed to breach the outer barriers, they were forced out before reaching the main building.

The unrest was not confined to Kathmandu alone.

Protests also spread to other major cities, including Biratnagar, Bharatpur, and Pokhara, drawing large crowds of angry demonstrators.

Organizers described the movement as a youth uprising against government corruption and restrictions on freedom of expression.

The protesters carried national flags and placards with slogans such as “Stop corruption, not social media” and “Restore social media.”

The demonstrations erupted after the government imposed a ban last week on Facebook and other major platforms, citing violations of registration rules, the spread of hate speech, disinformation, and online fraud through fake accounts.

The authorities have since imposed a curfew in the sensitive Singha Durbar zone of Kathmandu, where the prime minister’s office and key ministries are located.

The military has also been deployed to assist police in restoring order.

