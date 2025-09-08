At Least 14 Killed As Nepal Protests Against Social Media Ban Turn Violent
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:24 PM
Thousands of students and young people gathered outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, where some attempted to break through barricades and enter compound
KATHMANDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 8th, 2025) At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured in violent clashes during youth-led demonstrations against a government ban on social media platforms in Nepal, foreign news agencies reported on Monday.
Thousands of students and young people gathered outside the parliament building in Kathmandu, where some attempted to break through barricades and enter the compound.
Security forces responded with tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.
Eyewitnesses accused police of opening live fire, leaving several protesters wounded.
According to Nepal’s state television, more than 50 people were injured in the protests, though officials have not confirmed the reported deaths and injuries.
Parliamentary spokesperson Ekram Giri said that while some demonstrators managed to breach the outer barriers, they were forced out before reaching the main building.
The unrest was not confined to Kathmandu alone.
Protests also spread to other major cities, including Biratnagar, Bharatpur, and Pokhara, drawing large crowds of angry demonstrators.
Organizers described the movement as a youth uprising against government corruption and restrictions on freedom of expression.
The protesters carried national flags and placards with slogans such as “Stop corruption, not social media” and “Restore social media.”
The demonstrations erupted after the government imposed a ban last week on Facebook and other major platforms, citing violations of registration rules, the spread of hate speech, disinformation, and online fraud through fake accounts.
The authorities have since imposed a curfew in the sensitive Singha Durbar zone of Kathmandu, where the prime minister’s office and key ministries are located.
The military has also been deployed to assist police in restoring order.
Recent Stories
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi
ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi
Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points
More Stories From World
-
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent8 minutes ago
-
Defence and Martyrs Day commemorated in Beijing3 hours ago
-
2025 East Asia Marine Expo opens in Qingdao West Coast New Area3 hours ago
-
International ocean-themed calligraphy, painting exhibition kicks off in Qingdao, China4 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends 50-truck aid convoy to Syria under KSrelief initiative5 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Defence Day symbolizes nation's resilience & valour of armed forces, Amb. Rizwan Sheikh8 hours ago
-
Total lunar eclipse observed across Japan8 hours ago
-
Action Plan outlines grand blueprint for development of Pak-China relations: Prof Cheng1 day ago
-
Chinese cauliflower varieties upgrade agriculture in Pakistan and beyond2 days ago
-
FinVolution holds high-level talks with Ministry of IT & Telecom during Pakistan-China B2B Investmen ..2 days ago
-
Farewell Ceremony for Deputy Consul General Adnan Javed held2 days ago
-
UNICEF warns Gaza City becoming a 'place where childhood cannot survive'3 days ago