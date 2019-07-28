At Least 14 Killed by Landslide in Myanmar Jade Mine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A landslide at the Hpakant jade mine in Myanmar's northern state of Kachin has left at least 13 people killed and five others missing, media reported on Sunday.

The jade mine was swept by a landslide after a piece broke from a rock nearby and rambled down, the Xinhua news agency reported citing a local official.

Two people were found alive and have been transported to a hospital. Rescue brigades continue search operations on the ground.

Southeast Asia has been under severe pressure as the monsoon season unleashed heavy rains, floods, landslides and other devastating disasters across the region. Over the past weeks, at least 114 people were reported killed in Bangladesh and 127 in India, while thousands others sustained injuries and were displaced.