UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 Killed By Landslide In Myanmar Jade Mine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

At Least 14 Killed by Landslide in Myanmar Jade Mine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) A landslide at the Hpakant jade mine in Myanmar's northern state of Kachin has left at least 13 people killed and five others missing, media reported on Sunday.

The jade mine was swept by a landslide after a piece broke from a rock nearby and rambled down, the Xinhua news agency reported citing a local official.

Two people were found alive and have been transported to a hospital. Rescue brigades continue search operations on the ground.

Southeast Asia has been under severe pressure as the monsoon season unleashed heavy rains, floods, landslides and other devastating disasters across the region. Over the past weeks, at least 114 people were reported killed in Bangladesh and 127 in India, while thousands others sustained injuries and were displaced.

Related Topics

India Bangladesh Myanmar Sunday Media From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Health redoubles efforts to lower hepa ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Healthcare City opens medical licencing to n ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai in top 5 global international shipping centr ..

31 minutes ago

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.