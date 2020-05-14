UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 Migrant Workers Killed, 50 Injured In Road Accidents In India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

At Least 14 Migrant Workers Killed, 50 Injured in Road Accidents in India - Reports

At least 14 workers died and 50 others were injured in traffic accidents in India as citizens were compelled to return home from big cities due to the swift imposition of a coronavirus-related lockdown, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) At least 14 workers died and 50 others were injured in traffic accidents in India as citizens were compelled to return home from big cities due to the swift imposition of a coronavirus-related lockdown, media reported on Thursday.

When India enforced lockdown in late March, thousands of daily wage workers living in big cities like New Delhi and Mumbai flocked back to rural areas to make it on time before their home towns close down. Those who could afford it packed themselves into trains and buses, while the poorer ones had no other choice but to walk their way back.

Turkish Anadolu Agency said, citing Indian police officials, that six workers were run over by a government-operated bus while walking along a highway in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Five others were reportedly seriously injured in a traffic accident on the Delhi - Saharanpur highway near the city of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. According to the police official, cited in the report, they were heading to their native village in the eastern state of Bihar from the northern Punjab state � a journey of some 930 miles.

The driver of the bus that had hit them was arrested on the spot and is now facing criminal liability, the police official was cited as saying.

Another road accident in the central state of Madhya Pradesh resulted in the death of eight workers, while 45 were injured. The workers were reportedly en route to their villages in Uttar Pradesh from the western state of Maharashtra when their truck colluded with a bus.

A police official was cited by Anadolu as saying that the truck was packed beyond capacity and that each worker had to pay the driver 3,000 Indian rupees ($40) as other transportation means have become largely unavailable.

India is now divided into red, orange, and green zones depending on the rate of infection in each locality. Public transport, factories, and shops are allowed to operate with certain restrictions in the green and orange zones.

As of Thursday, there have been 78,003 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in India, including 2,549 fatalities and 26,234 recoveries.

The central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 25,922 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the western state of Gujarat, with 9,267 cases, and the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 9,227 cases.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Delhi Mumbai Police Punjab Driver Died Road Accident Traffic Orange Muzaffarnagar Saharanpur New Delhi March Criminals Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACCIC members praise National Creative Relief Prog ..

10 minutes ago

Sudan's Gov't Aims to Develop, Improve Ties With A ..

8 minutes ago

'A little boring' - pro golf returns without fans ..

8 minutes ago

NAB strongly believes in "Zero Corruption, 100% De ..

11 minutes ago

'A lot of regrets' - tennis star Osaka says shynes ..

8 minutes ago

11 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Matiar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.