At Least 14 People Dead in Mountain Landslide in Southwest China - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) A mountain landslide occurred on Sunday in southwest China's Sichuan province, killing 14 people and leaving five missing, local authorities said.

The landslide hit a state-owned forestry enterprise in Jinkouhe, near the city of Leshan, on Sunday around 06:00 p.

m. local time (22:00 GMT). After the incident, rescuers and special equipment quickly arrived on the scene, Leshan authorities said.

As of 3:30 p.m. local time rescuers recovered 14 bodies. The search and rescue operation continues.