At Least 14 People Dead in New York, New Jersey Flooding - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) At least 14 people are reported dead in the US states of New York and New Jersey after the remains of Hurricane Ida hit the region as it moved north along the East Coast of the United States, media reports said on Thursday.

The fatalities occurred after the remains of the hurricane, which had previously devastated the southern Gulf States of Mississippi and Louisiana, hit the northeastern region of the country with severe flooding, tornadoes and damage. NMSBC reported.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night followed by a travel ban issued overnight urging all non-emergency vehicles to stay off-roads on Thursday.

Ida, now reduced to cyclone level, hit New York City on Wednesday and inundated some areas with rain, including the subway, causing suspension of train services on some lines.

The hurricane came ashore in south Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour and caused what Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called a catastrophic collapse of the state's electric power grid. Ida weakened into a tropical storm as it made its way northeast.