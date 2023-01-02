At Least 14 People Dead in Riots in Mexican Prison, 24 Inmates Escape From Jail - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) At least 14 people have died in riots in a prison in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas, with 24 inmates managing to escape, media reported.

According to Mexican newspaper Milenio, the incident occurred on Sunday when an armed group attacked the prison to free some of its inmates.

As many as 10 security guards and 4 prisoners have been killed, and 24 people have managed to escape, the report added.

Prosecutors initiated an investigation.