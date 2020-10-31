UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Detained In Barcelona During Rally Against Quarantine Measures - Police

At least 14 people were detained in Barcelona on Friday night during violent riots against strict quarantine measures introduced in Catalonia due to surging COVID-19 contagion, the police force of Catalonia said

According to the statement, 23 police officers were slightly injured during the riots.

On Friday, the rally against the coronavirus-linked quarantine in Barcelona resulted in clashes between protesters and police. Several groups of radicalized protesters were throwing smoke grenades, crackers and parts of fence at police officers, as well as building barricades and setting them on fire.

The unrest spread to the Gothic Quarter. Two shops were looted and several vehicles were damaged.

On Thursday, the government of Catalonia announced the boost of quarantine measures, including the 15-day ban on entering and leaving the region. People are also prohibited from moving between municipalities of Catalonia at weekends. Shopping centers, theaters, cinemas, cultural centers, sports facilities, bars and restaurants remain closed.

