UrduPoint.com

At Least 14 People Died During Bloody Tribal Clashes In Southeast Sudan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) At least 14 have died and dozens more sustained injuries in bloody tribal clashes in the Sudanese southeastern state of Blue Nile, the Sudan Tribune news portal reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses.

According to eyewitnesses, tribal tensions began as early as last Saturday.

This Friday, one of the tribal groups armed with firearms and knives raided the town of Qeissan, killing several merchants and a child.

A local human rights activist told the media that the clashes began with the murder of a man in one of the districts, spurring armed clashes in the eastern part of the state.

Another human rights activist said that the Hausa people were engulfed in clashes with the Falata tribe and the Angassana people. He noted that what is happening now is a conflict between the cattle farmers and agricultural tribes.

