UrduPoint.com

At Least 14 People Died In Philippines Amid Storm Agaton - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 11:57 PM

At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm Agaton - Reports

At least 14 people died as a result of landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton, and their bodies were found in several areas of the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) At least 14 people died as a result of landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton, and their bodies were found in several areas of the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

According to the media, the latest report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office revealed that 14 people were found dead in three different cities on the eastern coast of Philippines, while 6 people went missing, and 16 were injured.

Over 100 families were evacuated from seven villages because of the storm, the broadcaster said.

Storm Agaton hit the country's eastern coast on Sunday, with winds reaching 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour. Heavy rains caused landslides in a number of regions, including in the province of Eastern Samar.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Died Philippines Sunday Media From Rains

Recent Stories

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Am ..

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Amid North Korea Tensions - Repo ..

9 seconds ago
 Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor ..

Rs 1.15 mln looted from pharma company distributor

12 seconds ago
 Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage ..

Commissioner for resolving water supply, drainage issues

14 seconds ago
 Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

Strict action to be taken against hoarders; DC

16 seconds ago
 Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexi ..

Some 10,000 Ukrainian Migrants Entered US Via Mexico in Past 2 Months - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of ..

US Does Not Think India Should Increase Imports of Russian Energy - Senior Offic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.