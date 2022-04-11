At Least 14 People Died in Philippines Amid Storm Agaton - Reports

At least 14 people died as a result of landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton, and their bodies were found in several areas of the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) At least 14 people died as a result of landslides caused by tropical storm Agaton, and their bodies were found in several areas of the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

According to the media, the latest report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office revealed that 14 people were found dead in three different cities on the eastern coast of Philippines, while 6 people went missing, and 16 were injured.

Over 100 families were evacuated from seven villages because of the storm, the broadcaster said.

Storm Agaton hit the country's eastern coast on Sunday, with winds reaching 60 kilometers (37 miles) per hour. Heavy rains caused landslides in a number of regions, including in the province of Eastern Samar.