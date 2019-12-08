UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Feared Dead In Fire In Delhi - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

At Least 14 People Feared Dead in Fire in Delhi - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) At least 14 people are feared dead as a result of a huge fire that hit a residential house in Delhi on Sunday, Indian media reported.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the blaze took place in Delhi's Aanaj Mandi area.

Rescue services managed to evacuate 50 people from the building, while some people are still trapped in it.

The newspaper added that 15 fire vehicles had arrived at the site to fight the fire.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.

