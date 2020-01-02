(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) At least 14 people were injured on Thursday in India's Delhi capital territory after a factory building collapsed, media reported, citing local police.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a fire had started at the factory.

Then, during rescue operations in the building, an explosion took place that caused the building to collapse, trapping several people, including firefighters under the rubble.

According to the ANI news outlet, 13 of those injured are firefighters.

Search and rescue operations continue at the site of the accident.