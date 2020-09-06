UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Injured As Typhoon Haishen Batters Japan's South, Southwest - Reports

Sun 06th September 2020

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) At least 14 people were injured in Japan as Typhoon Haishen hammered southern and southwestern prefectures of the country on Sunday, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Haishen is the 10th typhoon to rage across northeast Asia in the past several days. The typhoon started approaching Japan's south and southwest over the weekend, with all seven prefectures on Kyushu Island having already issued evacuation orders to local residents ” about 1.8 million people.

According to the broadcaster, while most injuries received by people are minor and resulted from falls, one elderly man sustained a serious chest injury.

The typhoon is currently 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the city of Makurazaki on the island's Kagoshima prefecture and is en route to the north-northwest at 35 kilometers per hour (22 miles per hour). Atmospheric pressure in Haishen's center is 945 hectopascals, while its wind power is 162 kilometers per hour and gusts are up to 216 kilometers per hour.

