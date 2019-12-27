UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Injured In Explosion At US Aviation Plant In Kansas - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:48 PM

At least 14 people have been injured as a result of an explosion of a large pressurized nitrogen gas tank at the aviation plant in Wichita, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Scott Fromme told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) At least 14 people have been injured as a result of an explosion of a large pressurized nitrogen gas tank at the aviation plant in Wichita, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Scott Fromme told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have got at least 14 people that were injured," Fromme said.

"No fatalities reported so far, no fire reported, but there was a four-inch natural gas line that was broken and our fire crews were able to close the valve of the natural gas leak."

Fromme said the explosion took place at a large two-story metal frame building in Wichita and not all injured individuals have been transported to medical facilities for care.

First responders are still dealing with pressurized tanks and chemicals on the scene and are accessing the damage, Fromme added.

