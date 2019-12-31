UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 14 People Injured In Explosion At US Aviation Plant In Kansas - Fire Department

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:40 PM

At Least 14 People Injured in Explosion at US Aviation Plant in Kansas - Fire Department

At least 14 people have been injured as a result of an explosion of a large pressurized nitrogen gas tank at the aviation plant in Wichita, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Scott Fromme told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) At least 14 people have been injured as a result of an explosion of a large pressurized nitrogen gas tank at the aviation plant in Wichita, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Scott Fromme told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have got at least 14 people that were injured," Fromme said. "No fatalities reported so far, no fire reported, but there was a four-inch natural gas line that was broken and our fire crews were able to close the valve of the natural gas leak."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Wichita Tank Gas

Recent Stories

Misbah-ul-Haq reviews Pakistan national men’s te ..

2 minutes ago

Over 1 in 2 (51%) internet users from Pakistan cla ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates Guinea-Bissau ..

6 minutes ago

UAE 2019 highlights: From Pope&#039;s historic vis ..

11 minutes ago

'Still a lot of fire': Sharapova accepts Brisbane ..

55 seconds ago

Chairman, Pakistsn Cricket Board (PCB), Ehsan Mani ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.