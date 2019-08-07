UrduPoint.com
At Least 14 People Killed, 145 Others Injured In Kabul Car Bomb Blast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

At Least 14 People Killed, 145 Others Injured in Kabul Car Bomb Blast - Reports

The death toll in Wednesday's car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul has been revised to at least 14 people, while 145 others are considered injured, TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the country's interior minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The death toll in Wednesday's car bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul has been revised to at least 14 people, while 145 others are considered injured, TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the country's interior minister.

The broadcaster reported earlier in the day, citing a security source, that the blast, conducted outside a police headquarters, had left at least 18 people killed and over 100 others injured.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has suggested that the attack aimed at disrupting the upcoming presidential election, set to be held in late September.

