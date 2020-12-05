At Least 14 People Killed, 26 Injured as Bus Falls From Bridge in Brazil - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A tourist bus has plunged downhill from a bridge in Brazil's southeastern state of Minas Gerais, leaving at least 14 people killed and 26 others injured, Brazilian news agency Folha reported on Friday, citing local police and fire department.

According to the report, the accident took place at around 4:25 p.m. local time (19:25 GMT) in the Joao Monlevade municipality. The bus reportedly fell from a height of 15 meters (50 feet).

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais were quoted as saying that 11 people died at the accident site and three others at a hospital later.

The bus owning company has confirmed to the news agency that the vehicle carried tourists.