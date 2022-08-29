At Least 14 People Killed as Madagascar Police Open Fire at Crowd for Lynching - Reports

At least 14 people were killed and another 28 were injured after the police opened fire in Madagascar's southeastern town of Ikongo against a crowd that was trying to commit a mob murder, the French radio station RFI reported on Monday, citing local sources

The shooting began at 11:00 a.m.

local time (08:00 GMT), the radio reported, citing the chief of the local university hospital center.

Angry residents of Ikongo wanted to take justice into their own hands and lynch four individuals that were suspected of involvement in the kidnapping of an albino child, Ikongo deputy Jean Brunelle was cited as saying by the radio station. The individuals were arrested by the local gendarmerie a week earlier.

The police reportedly opened fire against the crowd that was trying to break into Ikongo's prison.