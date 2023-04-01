At Least 14 People Killed in Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan - Mining Company

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) At least 14 people have died and over 20 others have been injured after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) said on Friday.

"The director general of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, the head of the company's office in the Northern state and employees are mourning the loss of 14 miners as a result of a tragic collapse of a gold mine near Akasha, located 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of the city of Vadi Halfa," the company said in a statement.

Over 20 others have been injured in the accident, the company added.