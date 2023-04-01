UrduPoint.com

At Least 14 People Killed In Gold Mine Collapse In Sudan - Mining Company

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2023 | 01:00 AM

At Least 14 People Killed in Gold Mine Collapse in Sudan - Mining Company

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) At least 14 people have died and over 20 others have been injured after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) said on Friday.

"The director general of the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company, the head of the company's office in the Northern state and employees are mourning the loss of 14 miners as a result of a tragic collapse of a gold mine near Akasha, located 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of the city of Vadi Halfa," the company said in a statement.

Over 20 others have been injured in the accident, the company added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Company Died Sudan Gold

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

46 minutes ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

1 hour ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

1 hour ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

1 hour ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.