At Least 14 People Wounded In Grenade Explosion In Northern Colombia - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:00 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) At least 14 people were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barranquilla, one of the largest cities in northern Colombia, El Heraldo newspaper reported.
Witnesses claim the grenade was thrown from a car as it drove past a shopping mall, the newspaper said.
The attack occurred in the middle of the day, when the area was crowded, there is a minor among those wounded.