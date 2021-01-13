At Least 14 People Wounded in Grenade Explosion in Northern Colombia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) At least 14 people were wounded in a grenade explosion in Barranquilla, one of the largest cities in northern Colombia, El Heraldo newspaper reported.

Witnesses claim the grenade was thrown from a car as it drove past a shopping mall, the newspaper said.

The attack occurred in the middle of the day, when the area was crowded, there is a minor among those wounded.