At Least 14 Servicemen Killed After Taliban Attacks Security Post in Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:48 PM
At least 14 servicemen were killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan after Taliban militants carried out an attack on a security checkpoint, media reported, citing a local official
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) At least 14 servicemen were killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan after Taliban militants carried out an attack on a security checkpoint, media reported, citing a local official.
Accoridng the the 1TV broadcaster, at least five other people received injuries as a result of the attack.
The Afghan army retaliated and killed seven militants and injure three, the broadcaster said.
The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).